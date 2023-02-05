The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

ACT COVID tests headed to landfill as expiry date looms

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millions of rapid antigen tests are set to expire across Australia. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Around 48,000 rapid antigen tests the ACT secured from the national stockpile are set to expire this month, and those unable to be used in clinical settings likely headed for landfill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.