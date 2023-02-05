Although statements like "the person who has the most energy wins" pepper Varma's conversation, what marks him out is a determination to see beyond "what is" to envisage "what might be". What has enabled these people to flourish is a bigger change in the nature of work. The old way to measure a company's success required nothing more than looking at how many people were sitting at desks and processing paper in large office blocks. These same structures that previously marked success are actually working to prevent the dynamism that's required today. Generative design demands a willingness to explode the old boundaries that have regulated our ways of accomplishing tasks and will continue to transform industries. Someone like Varma sees his contribution as helping others take their ideas, polish them up, and take them to market.

