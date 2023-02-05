A fire that burnt through bushland on the western side of Mount Ainslie has been classified by emergency services as under control.
ACT Fire and Rescue helicopters were called in to help put out the blaze, which was determined to be controlled just before 5pm.
Emergency services report the fire has impacted between 100 and 200 metres of land close to the Mount Ainslie ridge line.
Firefighters will remain on scene into the evening to ensure the blaze does not reignite.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, it is expected an investigation will get underway immediately.
There has been no reported damage to property and no reported injuries during the blaze.
ACT Fire and Rescue and several ACT Rural Fire Service departments are attending the incident, which was reported at 2.45pm.
Two helicopters were observed traveling back and forth from south of Lake Burley Griffin throughout the afternoon carrying water.
READ ALSO:
Members of the Rivers, Jerrabomberra and Gungahlin brigade all attended the incident.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.