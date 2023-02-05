Canberra United are back in the winner's circle and have no plans of leaving.
Three second-half goals in seven minutes helped United end an ugly two-game losing streak with a much-needed 3-0 win over the Newcastle Jets on Sunday.
After conceding 10 goals in their previous two matches, Canberra desperately needed a turnaround and they got it in Newcastle, importantly keeping a clean sheet too.
Next up is a home game against Sydney FC on Saturday, and Canberra aren't intimidated by the third-placed side with the most goals scored in the competition.
"Sydney are a top side and a win against them sends a message," United goalscorer Laura Hughes told The Canberra Times.
"If we have a good week in training, rest, recover, get our tactics on point, come in confident and ready to work hard, I don't see why we can't get the three points in that game.
"We've got to draw confidence from this.
"We've set the bar high and we want to keep reaching for finals. The job is not done yet.
"We still have seven more games and we're still outside the top four. We've just got to keep building on our performances."
It was a far more tolerable 24 degrees in Newcastle compared to the 35-degree stinker Canberra endured last weekend at home.
Canberra players suffered heat exhaustion symptoms in the lead-up to the clash on Sunday, but they still played an attacking game plan against the Jets.
Kennedy Faulknor's clumsy turnover was the rare blemish, giving Newcastle the best shot to score. However goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln and some desperate goal-line defence denied the Jets.
Locked at 0-0, it was anyone's game, and United finally got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute when Kiwi international Grace Jale stormed forward before a neat cutback to Hughes was buried into the net.
Captain Michelle Heyman then pounced on a sloppy back-pass by the Jets to score their second in as many minutes.
Hughes was in the thick of the action and won her team a penalty soon after, with a Jets player stomping on her foot in the area. Grace Maher stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.
Lincoln was tested by Newcastle in the last 10 minutes of the game, but did well to keep the clean-sheet, with some help from the goal post.
"We really needed this after a few tough losses," Hughes said. "Spirits can be low but we came together."
Canberra United 3 (L.Hughes 63', M.Heyman 65', G.Maher 70) bt Newcastle Jets 0
Canberra United v Sydney FC at McKellar Park, Saturday 3pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
