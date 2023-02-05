The Canberra Times

Peter Dutton's Voice to Parliament stance will reveal his career plan

By Mark Kenny
February 5 2023 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technically, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton still has time to support the constitutional referendum on First Peoples' recognition. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When did the Liberal Party of Australia (1945-?) hit rock-bottom?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.