Many of us are still working and loving it. But older Australians work in non-paid ways and raising the pension age makes that harder. There's not a day goes by when I don't see grandparents picking up the gap left by childcare and afterschool care. It's done with love but it also needs to be done with money. You can't do the unpaid work if you don't have enough for the basics. As I frequently say in my prayers, thanks Paul John Keating for making it possible for this old lady and her old man to spend plenty of time with the glorious grandchildren.