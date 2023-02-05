The Canberra Times

Jenna Price | Australia's view on retirement really needs some work - we need more outrage, like France's protests

By Jenna Price
February 5 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I wish that every single country in the world, entire populations of every single country in the world, took its democracy as seriously as the French.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.