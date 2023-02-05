The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Stromlo Forest Park to introduce paid parking similar model similar to Arboretum

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government is upgrading the Stromlo Forest Park carpark later this year. Picture: Supplied

The ACT government will bring in a paid parking model at Stromlo Forest Park, with revenue raised promised for maintenance and construction of new trails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.