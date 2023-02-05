The ACT government will bring in a paid parking model at Stromlo Forest Park, with revenue raised promised for maintenance and construction of new trails.
Parking fees will be introduced upon completion of the new carpark at the base of the mountain bike trails, which is scheduled for the end of the year. Construction is set to begin in May.
Users can park for free for 15 minutes, will pay $1.75 for up to three hours, $2.75 for three to six hours and $3.90 for more than six hours. An annual pass is expected to set frequent users back $87.
The model mirrors the paid parking system at Arboretum, whereby fees are directed back into infrastructure and improving the visitor experience.
The ACT government has forecast annual revenue generation of $238,000 from the carpark. It expects to increase car spaces by close to 200 spots, including 16 disability spaces.
Planned asphalting of the gravel carpark has previously been criticised by user groups, who've claimed money spent on its upgrade would be better invested in new trails. The design has also come under fire for reducing access to the trail head.
The ACT government has also committed to begin work on a five year Stromlo Forest Park Trails Masterplan, following a warning from users the ACT risks falling behind as a mountain biking destination.
The masterplan will review existing trails and plan for new trails for all sports groups, as well as the general public.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the introduction of modest parking fees at Stromlo would see direct investment into the park's tracks and trails to ensure it remained a premier sporting facility.
Mr Steel said the existing car park was inefficient and unsafe from a work, health and safety perspective.
"We can't get the most out of the existing car parks," he said. "They're also becoming rutted over time with rainfall and flooding."
He said the new car parking arrangement would enable the government to establish a space for a future village green which would be a staging point for major events.
READ ALSO:
The government has also reaffirmed its commitment to constructing a long awaited flow trail from Stromlo to the Cotter this term.
Mr Steel said the Criterium Track extension was due for completion this week, which would give non-car users a safer way to access the park. He said the new connection to the pool would enable triathletes to seamlessly complete running, swimming and riding competitions.
"Canberra has a strong sporting community and we are looking forward to working with them to develop a Trails Masterplan for Stromlo Forest Park in 2023," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.