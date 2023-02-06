ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is preparing to hand a host of his Wallabies stars their first taste of action in Saturday's trial against the Rebels.
The majority of the team's Australian players sat out last weekend's win over the Waratahs, with Rugby Australia placing restrictions on their availability.
Their absence allowed a host of young guns and new recruits to shine, however Larkham recognises his stars need time in the middle ahead of a long season.
The likes of Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright and Cadeyrn Neville are expected to feature in the Brumbies second and final trial on Saturday.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Darcy Swain, Nick Frost and Lachlan Lonergan were among the Wallabies to be injected off the bench last weekend.
A handful of players, including James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa and Nic White, face more stringent load management restrictions and will sit out the clash against the Rebels in Wagga.
The Wallabies players only returned to pre-season training in mid-January and Larkham has been careful to slowly increase the load on the group in recent weeks.
They're all keen to play some minutes this weekend.- Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham
"A few guys, particularly the Wallabies guys, are keen to get out there and play," Larkham said. "It is necessary for them to play to prepare for the first round.
"Round one is important, we want to build throughout the year but every week is important and we have to hit the ground running at the start of the Super Rugby season. The Wallabies guys are keen to be part of that first round and make a good mark on their teammates and the opposition.
"They're all keen to play some minutes this weekend so it will be a good discussion with the coaches around how best to accommodate those needs and make sure they're ready for the first round."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.