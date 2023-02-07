Times Past: February 8, 1979

The fountain was given to the city by The Canberra Times to mark the newspaper's 50th anniversary in 1976. There were approximately 100 lunchtime onlookers along with a crowd that included company directors and executives, public servants, politicians and other press, watching the hand over of The Canberra Times Fountain to the Minister for the Capital Territory, Mr Ellicott, by the manager of the Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd, Mr John Fairfax, and the newspaper's company chairman Mr R. Carter.