Times Past: February 8, 1979

One of Canberra city's iconic landmarks - The Canberra Times Fountain - was turned on this day in 1979.
The concept of the structure began with pieces of fencing wire and plumbing in the Lane Cove studio of Sydney artist Mr Bob Woodward. From some concept pieces it eventually turned into a proverbial swan of a modernistic, stainless steel water sculpture.
The fountain was given to the city by The Canberra Times to mark the newspaper's 50th anniversary in 1976. There were approximately 100 lunchtime onlookers along with a crowd that included company directors and executives, public servants, politicians and other press, watching the hand over of The Canberra Times Fountain to the Minister for the Capital Territory, Mr Ellicott, by the manager of the Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd, Mr John Fairfax, and the newspaper's company chairman Mr R. Carter.
The plan was for the fountain to fit into a broad, green avenue via sweeping from City Hill to Mount Ainslie. It would be a central point in City Walk after a large sum of landscaping was to be completed there.
The new fountain was appreciated as a gift to the city as The Canberra Times had become a "Canberra institution".
"I believe its continued dedication to community involvement, accuracy, authenticity and unbiased reporting are the underlying reasons for its enviable record as a newspaper and its outstanding reputation as a community-oriented organisation", Mr Ellicott said.
The sculpture still stands strong and has maintained a timeless feature throughout the decades. In recent years, there have been lights added to the fountain which only adds another dimension to its essence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.