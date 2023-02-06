Times Past: February 7, 1963

Following the exciting renovations and the newly named Sir Donald Bradman stand at Manuka Oval, fans were thrilled to watch the legend himself captain the Prime Minister's XI side, The Canberra Times reported today in 1963.
All eyes were on "the Don" whenever he was on the field. He was applauded, by the crowd and the other players on the field, all the way to the wicket when it was his turn to bat.
Although it wasn't his day, he did give the crowd a brief but treasured look at the legend that was Don Bradman.
Bradman in the field made a neat stop, another ball went whizzing past his outstretched hand and he ran after it.
Even this short show of movement in the field caused a round of applause for the retired batsman.
Bradman hit a four in an off-drive, but it was his only score before he was very unlucky to play the ball onto his stumps from a fast ball from bowler Brian Statham.
Bradman had been in retirement since 1948, so he could have been considered a little rusty at the game but the adoring fans never wavered in their support.
Even though his stint with the bat was short, it was reported his weathered face was all smiles as he made his way back to the pavilion. The crowd numbered 11,000 and were kept entertained all day aside from watching the master himself.
There were 62 fours and 1 six hit for the entirety of the match which made for exciting viewing. The opposing team, the MCC, won by three runs declaring at 7/253.
For many in the crowd, it was their one and only chance to see a legend of the game, and for others a pause to relive greater memories of yesteryear.
