Times Past: February 7, 1963

February 7 2023 - 5:30am
Following the exciting renovations and the newly named Sir Donald Bradman stand at Manuka Oval, fans were thrilled to watch the legend himself captain the Prime Minister's XI side, The Canberra Times reported today in 1963.

