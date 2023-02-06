Chloe Hosking knows she still has what it takes to perform at the elite level.
A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, the Canberra-based cyclist has achieved results in Australia and around the world.
Hosking finished second in Sunday's Warrnambool Women's Classic, a gruelling, 160-kilometre endurance test from Colac to Warrnambool. It is the longest one-day women's race in the world this year.
The event, however, could be her last as a professional cyclist after the abrupt collapse of the B&B Hotels team left the 32-year-old without a Pro-Tour team.
The situation left a bitter taste in Hosking's mouth, however she's not giving up hope of retiring on her own terms.
"I don't think I've really processed it yet if this is the end," Hosking said. "I would've loved to keep racing, so we'll see what happens.
"I would love the opportunity to have one more season and ride with the knowledge it's my last season. I wasn't happy with my 2022 so it would be disappointing if that's the way it ends."
While disappointed not to be in Europe with a pro team, Hosking has been determined to make the most of her time competing in Australia.
Races like the Warrnambool Women's Classic typically clash with the European season and Sunday was the first time she's had the opportunity to contest the event.
Hosking has been impressed with the growth of women's cycling in Australia throughout the past few years and she is confident more girls will land European contracts in the future.
"It was cool to race in an event that's been a staple of the Australian road scene for more than 100 years," she said. "Now it has a standalone women's race is really special. My dad has ridden it in the past, so it was nice to add to the Hosking family history.
"It's been interesting doing more racing in Australia and seeing the growth of women's cycling. It's probably the most Aussies will be racing in Europe and there's still so much talent here racing on our roads.
"Can it get better? For sure. We see it with the Dutch, they have so much talent. With these races like the Melbourne to Warrnambool, that's where the talent grows."
While not giving up hope of returning to Europe, Hosking is determined to ensure she lands on her feet once her professional career comes to an end.
The cyclist has long planned for life after sport and she is approaching the end of a law degree. Her passion for women's sport has her determined to become a mentor for the next generation of athletes as opportunities expand across the globe.
The Hosking name will also likely be seen on a regular basis across the country, with Hosking Bikes to be launched later this year.
The 32-year-old knows she will be busy, but it's exactly the way she wants it.
"I've always enjoyed studying alongside cycling, now it's obviously worthwhile," Hosking said.
"I've found myself in a difficult situation and have something I've been working on, ready to go instead of finishing cycling and asking myself what now.
"I want to utilise the law degree and use my interest and knowledge of women's sport. I'm determined to help other women make careers out of their sport. If I can help other women be able to pursue a career without compromise, I would feel satisfied."
