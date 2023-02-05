The slowest increase in prices in a year has stoked hopes inflation has peaked but this is not expected to deter a further interest rate rise tomorrow.
Retail prices grew 1.1 per cent in the December quarter and the volumes of sales actually declined as rising living costs convinced households to pare back their spending, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The result comes a day before the Reserve Bank of Australia Board meets for the first time this year amid expectations it will increase its cash rate to 3.35 per cent.
There is mounting evidence a succession of rate rises since May last year are bearing down on the economy: house prices are tumbling, business investment plans are being scaled back, labour demand is slowing and building lending and approvals are dropping.
A National Australia Bank survey found households are also adjusting their spending habits.
According to the report, around 40 per cent have taken steps such as cutting back on coffees, making lunch at home and driving less. Slightly fewer have scaled back holiday plans, put off buying major new appliances and cut back on food deliveries.
The RBA Shadow Board, prepared by the Australian National University's Centre of Applied Macroeconomic Analysis, thinks a 0.25 of a percentage point increase in the cash rate to 3.35 per cent is the appropriate move and expects will eventually reach 3.85 per cent.
A panel of 29 economists surveyed by The Conversation also predicts a rate increase tomorrow and their average forecast is for it to reach 3.6 per cent this year before declining close to its current level in 2024.
CPA Australia senior manager, business policy, Gavan Ord said uncertainty about the economic outlook among businesses and consumers was affecting confidence.
Mr Ord said a recent survey of 1300 people found although a majority expected their employment to remain "stable", almost one-in-five felt insecure about their job.
"It's unsurprising some workers are feeing nervous about their future employment given the current economic challenges," he said.
"Increasing cost of living and rising interest rates make people more anxious about their financial situation."
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
