First out is the hand-cut tagliolini, spanner crab, white asparagus, lemon, chilli and panegrattato ($39). The pasta itself is cooked perfectly, with that right bite to it and that little bit of decadence that comes with fresh, handmade pasta. The sauce with this one is a light option - and I'm so glad it came out first because of this. It had the perfect amount of chilli, giving it a little kick but it didn't overpower the other elements. Plus, it's hard to go past the combo of lemon and chilli. Something about it just works. The crab itself deserved a chef's kiss - not only was it clear that it was good quality crab that had been handled with care, but it also had this mouthwatering consistency that held its integrity until you bit into it. Then it was like a burst of flavour.