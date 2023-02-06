The Canberra Times
Restaurant review: Italian and Sons dishing up a menu that any nonna would be proud of

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 7 2023 - 5:30am
Rigatoni with suckling lamb, tomato and red wine ragu. Pictures by James Croucher

Everyone has that one cuisine that is their go-to. Whether it's eating out or cooking at home, there is one that always draws them in.

