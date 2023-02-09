The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

'We know that it occurs': Josh Wilson wants answers on Australia's illegal child labour

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
February 9 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driving a forklift is regarded across all industries as a high-risk skillset, banned for under 18s under the International Labour Organization convention. Picture by Lannon Harkley

One in every 15 Australian children aged between 5 and 14 have been in employment, a parliamentary inquiry has heard. But federal officials could not answer how many were working in safe and lawful conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

Former federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.