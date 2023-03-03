The Canberra Times
Review

River of the Gods by Candice Millard review - Readers are immersed in the crazy quest of two friends turned enemies

By Mark Thomas
March 4 2023 - 12:00am
Portrait of Richard Francis Burton and John Hanning Speke, in an engraving by Emile-Antoine Bayard Picture Getty Images
  • River of the Gods, by Candice Millard. Doubleday, $38.99.

Explorers often come in pairs, but oddly mismatched, misbegotten ones. Take Burke and Wills, Stanley and Livingstone, Scott and Amundsen, and, most notoriously, Burton and Speke. Lewis and Clark were a happily harmonious exception.

