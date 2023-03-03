Burton and Speke offer rich pickings for talents like those. Both kept copious journals, on which Millard draws throughout, without ever losing her critical intelligence and discernment in extracting the truth among what the explorers claimed. As she did in describing the floor of the Amazon rainforest, Millard evokes the natural world with flair and sympathy. In her Africa, elephants need fear only "the miniscule creatures teeming at their feet". Slave drivers spitting out seeds can create a shaded track of mango trees along their "path of human misery". At one stage Millard imagines the explorers' route laid out "like a modern-day satellite picture".