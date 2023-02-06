Neville Preston Drinkwater - November 11, 1924 - January 29, 2023
An ordinary Australian bloke who wanted to die with his boots on, still serving the parish he loved - Father Neville Drinkwater died in Canberra on January 29, aged 98, at Calvary Haydon Village.
Ordained priest in Newcastle, NSW on July 24, 1954, he served the next 65 years in the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn, with the final 45 years at St Thomas Aquinas Parish Charnwood.
It was a parish he established from the ground up. When he arrived in 1974 he needed help from a man with a theodolite to find the site of the future church which had cattle grazing on it. A house in Companion Crescent Flynn, with no electricity, served as the first centre for Mass in the new Parish of St Thomas Aquinas, where he remained as priest until his retirement in May, 2019. By then he had served under seven archbishops. Even then, aged 94, he had to be persuaded it was time to retire.
So connected was he with the parish that he asked, perhaps demanded, his funeral, held on Tuesday February 7, be held at St Thomas Aquinas, not at St Christopher's Cathedral.
The establishment of the parish primary school provided a place for worship for Catholics, and for some years, Anglicans.
In time attention turned to selecting an architect to design the church building.
The choice of Aldo Giurgola, by then known as the architect of Australia's parliament house, resulted in a close bond between Father Drinkwater and the architect.
Some long-time parishioners believe it also resulted in a marked change in the style of the priest. One said that previously he had been an antagonistic bugger. "Then he became compassionate and a much-loved parish priest."
In 2012, Aldo Giurgola said of Father Drinkwater, "I was fascinated by this character who was so straight forward."
Aldo Giurgola died in December 2016 and his funeral, led by Father Drinkwater, was at the suburban Charnwood church designed by the famous architect.
Father Drinkwater liked the building because it was simple. "I did not want an ostentatious church," he said in 2012. "The church is a place of worship. It is not a place for ostentatious decorations."
Josephite sister Colleen Howe, who worked with Father Drinkwater as pastoral assistant over many years, said that having previously worked in established parishes, he had a dream of building a church for the honour and glory of God.
"He had a deep and personal friendship with Aldo. They had this mutual respect for each other. The smallest child in the parish was as important but it touched his heart to think Aldo would become his personal friend. Not so much Aldo but his dream of building the church with the greatest architect to affirm him in his dream."
Of Father Drinkwater, Sister Colleen said, "He didn't wear his heart on his sleeve. The priesthood is a lonely life. They had to be strong enough to stand on their own. It became all right to be a man."
She said he had a quirky sense of humour and was a very private person. Frugal in himself, he was grateful for the simple things in life. Full of integrity handling church money, he could be seen as controlling.
An early parishioner of St Thomas Aquinas, Dennis Hally-Burton, described Father Drinkwater as orthodox in theology, quiet, and almost shy. He had strong concerns for individuals and their rights.
"He loved the place. He loved the people who had been his flock for 40 years. He loved them to bits."
As he had aged, he had needed help and had gathered around him very good people and had made the parish self-reliant.
From his time in a rural parish, comes an oft-repeated anecdote of the confusion, perhaps even alarm, caused during a visit by his mother who answered the presbytery telephone, "Mrs Drinkwater".
For service to the Catholic Church in Australia, Father Drinkwater was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in June 2016.
Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn, Christopher Prowse, said Father Drinkwater had become a mentor for so many priests over his long years of priestly ministry.
"Father Neville Drinkwater has always been seen as an outstanding priest of this archdiocese."
Though he had served in many parishes, his main pastoral contribution was the foundation and long service as parish priest of St Thomas Aquinas, Charnwood.
Father Drinkwater was educated at St Columba's Primary school, Adamstown and Marist Brothers Hamilton. He had a few jobs after leaving school to fill in time and collect a little money to pay for his seminary training. He trained for the priesthood at St Columba's College, Springwood from 1946-49 and St Patrick's College, Manly from 1949-54.
He was ordained deacon on November 26, 1953 by the Archbishop of Sydney, Cardinal Norman Gilroy and was ordained priest on July 24, 1954 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton, by the Coadjutor Bishop of Maitland-Newcastle, John Toohey. The Bishop, Edmund Gleeson, was sick.
He served in Queanbeyan 1954; Gundagai and Bega 1955; Gunning 1958; Boorowa 1960; Curtin 1966; Ardlethan 1969; Ungarie 1970; and from 1974to 2019, Charnwood.
He is survived by his brother Kevin. Five other siblings - Keith, Douglas, Warren, Michael and Marie-Therese - are deceased.
