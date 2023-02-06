It was a parish he established from the ground up. When he arrived in 1974 he needed help from a man with a theodolite to find the site of the future church which had cattle grazing on it. A house in Companion Crescent Flynn, with no electricity, served as the first centre for Mass in the new Parish of St Thomas Aquinas, where he remained as priest until his retirement in May, 2019. By then he had served under seven archbishops. Even then, aged 94, he had to be persuaded it was time to retire.