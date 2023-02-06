The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Palmerston man faces 25-year sentence for sexual offences against 1yo daughter

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 1:45pm
The ACT Law Courts. Picture by Karleen Minney

A 36-year-old Palmerston man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually abusing his infant daughter and using her to produce child pornography will be committed for sentencing on February 16.

Reporter

Reporter

