A 36-year-old Palmerston man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually abusing his infant daughter and using her to produce child pornography will be committed for sentencing on February 16.
The man, who cannot be named, was freshly charged with 24 offences in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, replacing those previously levied against him.
He remains in custody.
These fresh charges included eight acts of indecency, four acts of incest, seven of using a child to the production of child exploitation material, two of possessing child exploitation material, two of using a carriage service for child abuse material and one of maintaining a sexual relationship with a young person or child under special care.
On audio link to the court, where Magistrate Louise Taylor was presiding, each of the fresh charges were read in succession to the defendant.
After the man had identified himself to the magistrate, the charges were read in full.
To each one, the man answered: "Guilty, your Honour."
He first began sexually abusing the child when she was just one-year-old.
The man was first arrested in February 24 last year following a month-long investigation by ACT Policing's Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team, an AFP Victim Identification Team, a technology detection dog and the AFP Digital Forensics Team.
In the statement after his initial arrest, police said they seized "two personal computers and one external hard drive" which investigators believed to contain "thousands of videos and still images".
Further examination of those images revealed that the fuller extent of the man's alleged offending.
Under Section 56 (1) of the Crimes Act, the man faces a maximum 25 years in prison.
