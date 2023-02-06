Apartments without car spaces? Talk about crazy.
What has being on a transport corridor got to do with owning a car? How do you get to the ski fields, the coast, Sydney, or golf without owning a car and having somewhere to park it.
Even visiting friends in Canberra requires a car unless you want to waste hours on multiple buses.
These Labor and Green politicians are ruining what was a beautiful green and pleasant city.
I suppose the next thing will be a 15-minute city as per Oxford where you are limited in the number of trips you can do out of your own suburb.
The front-page article: "Fewer car spots in future" (canberratimes.com.au, February 6) contains the usual fatuous nonsense from the chief planner and his friend about why the current planning system is not working.
They suggest development proponents are bound by rules which impose extra time and cost penalties. In their magical new "outcomes-based" system there would still be "minimums" and "proponents would need to justify to the planning authority why they have not met those minimums".
As the chief planner at least should know, that's exactly how the current system, which is based on the landmark report A Leading Practice Model for Development Assessment in Australia by the Development Assessment Forum under COAG in 2005, is supposed to work.
But the planning authority has been derelict in its duty to require such justification from development proponents, who are routinely allowed to get away with egregious departures from current community-agreed rules, such that affected residents have no other recourse but to go to ACAT.
"Greater Canberra" is reported as saying community members could take planning decisions to ACAT if they disagreed with them.
This of course totally ignores the costs and stresses this imposes on community members. How much better if the planning authority did its job properly in the first place?
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman and Chief Planner Ben Ponton have "tunnel vision" if they seriously believe there will be decreased demand for car parking places in future apartment developments ("Fewer car spots in future", February 6, p1, 2).
They assume that most, if not all, residents of apartments along light rail routes will have no need or desire to travel outside these mass-transport corridors.
I live in a townhouse and apartment complex located within the light rail stage 2 transport corridor. Most residents own a car and drive to various parts of Canberra, as well as outside the ACT. There is already a shortage of parking places, and demand is expected to increase as younger residents move in and the take-up of EVs increases.
Perhaps Mr Gentleman and Mr Ponton should think again.
In combination with a 4 per cent expansion of Canberra's public transport coverage, stage 1 of light rail increased local public transport journeys by 15 per cent.
In the unlikely event that a slow tram to Woden will have the same impact, the proportion of Canberra's trips that public transport provides will increase by less than one third. The 2017 ACT and Queanbeyan Household Travel Survey showed that public transport provided 4.3 per cent of trips.
A one-third increase in public transport patronage will reduce car trips by less than 2 per cent.
Light rail will have only a minimal impact on the overall need for car parking spaces. So what are the other "improvements to public transport" that the Planning Minister believes "will allow the planning authority to approve plans for buildings with vastly reduced car parks"?
Seven years after being ousted from my home under the flawed Mr Fluffy asbestos scheme I had begun to attain some form of equanimity. Last week I was stunned to see a small notice in The Canberra Times asking all those affected by this traumatic experience to have our say on the building of a memorial to it.
Is this an attempt to use up the last monies in the pot for the shameless land grab this scheme became as the Assembly rushed to avoid what might become expensive litigation?
In the face of an uncompromising refusal by the responsible authority, the Liberal federal government, to face its financial responsibility, the Gallagher government could do little else. The Libs do love to bash Canberra.
All the feelings of fury and impotence came rushing back in spades. No, I don't want to be constantly reminded. It was bricks and mortar and memories for goodness sakes.
Use any leftover monies to compensate those who fared worst under the scheme or to keep a watching brief on the health of families who raised children in the houses.
The standover tactics of those sales caused untold distress, especially watching our properties sold off at profits which should have been ours.
I'm sure those unaffected directly are sick of hearing about this too. I say no to a memorial.
Like Noel Pearson ("Yvette Berry brushes off Noel Pearson's call to prioritise explicit instruction in schools", canberratimes.com.au, February 5) I think the Catholic Catalyst program has merit. In particular its the central jewel, the MultiLit resources including its comprehensive literacy program.
I am a retired teacher librarian, English as an additional language or dialect (EALD) teacher, member and one-time executive member of the Children's Book Council of Australia, ACT, and one-time literacy coordinator, well trained in literacy resource selection.
I am also a somewhat impatient grandmother of two year 1 students in government systems in other states. I have watched with interest the readers they have brought home and their development.
One of my grandchildren in a low socio-economic area uses the inexpensive poor cousin Sunshine readers. She struggled with reading, but was also a slightly younger child and EALD. But for both my grandchildren I would like the rigour and quality of the entire Australian based and developed MultiLit program.
I tried to purchase its Language Lifters readers but to do so I need to do the training which is in excess of $1000.
The training for each of the MultiLit modules is expensive. But can the state system afford the training for all of its teachers and relief teachers (for the program to work) and also employ and train the extra Literacy LSAs that the Catholic system employs to support the program?
I urge Ms Berry to adopt MultiLit for all ACT schools.
Minister Berry is right to reassure us that we have fine teaching our ACT schools ("Yvette Berry brushes off Noel Pearson's call to prioritise explicit instruction in schools", canberratimes.com.au, February 5).
Of course our teachers need to be alert to different thinking. Perhaps we parents, family, friends and neighbours can do more to help our little ones be confident readers and speakers of language.
Let's talk to our children from the first breath, read and tell stories (Mem Fox of Possum Magic pleads for 2000 story readings, with many repeats of favourites, before starting school) and sing together the Play School songs.
The car is a great place for singing. Ten Green Bottles has taken us across Coppins' Crossing many times. Bedtime is a great time for reading.
Screen time might even be a negative but that's another discussion. This is about the getting of language, its words and rhythms. Then our children can begin to be fearless readers.
I am deeply disappointed that it seems that our new Labor government will reverse the previous government's decision to not allow Petroleum Exploration Permit 11, known as PEP-11.
PEP-11 would allow exploration for gas off the NSW coast between Wollongong and Newcastle on an area of about 8,200 square kilometres.
I didn't think that I would be missing the environmental work of our former prime minister, Mr Morrison, so soon or in fact ever. He stopped the project.
The result of approving PEP-11 will be a development that the local community strongly opposes and more fossil fuels that our climate cannot cope with. Mr Albanese, please live up to your promises for climate change action and stop this unwanted and unneeded project.
What makes Mick Gentleman think the only use people have for their cars is to get to work and back? It may surprise you, but many have lives outside work for which they need a car, even if they live on a public transport corridor.
I assume money from our car registration goes towards the upkeep of roads. Only those on an above average salary can afford an electric car. Surely they are the ones who should be paying for our roads.
After three years of flooding rain how can we be so short of water that we have to drink poo?
If opposition to the Voice by Dutton and his ilk succeeds, unlike Barbara Fisher (Letters, February 4), I do hope Australia is treated like a leper colony as was apartheid South Africa. Only then, perhaps, will all Australians be forced to acknowledge the appalling treatment of First Nations people.
Nicholas Stuart says Ukraine and the West should give in to the Russian dictatorship (January 30). Russia considers it can take other countries and people at will, as it has for centuries. The West and other countries must take a stand against Russia and not give in to the bully.
Dutton and co cannot claim the Governor-General is our head of state and then whinge when the King's face is removed from the fiver. Images on the note celebrating First Nations people and their culture are more relevant to us than a bloke who lives light years away and doesn't promote our interests.
Linda Reynolds is suing Brittany Higgins' partner for defamation. She may want to consider recent high profile defamation cases that have not gone well for those who instigated them.
The recently released AEC report on the 2022 election campaign spend shows the David Pocock campaign spending $1.8 million. A significant amount, but money well spent.
Stop worrying about whose Voice it is. In this country the important question is whose shout it is.
Re your recent article on euphemisms (February 3). One of my favourites is from House of Cards: Question: "So, you lied to his face?" Answer: "No, I revised the parameters of my promise".
So Australia is to expand it's manufacturing base by making "big batteries". They will obviously need a brand name. Why not run with the moniker Holden?
