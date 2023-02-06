The Canberra Times
ACT plan for fewer car spots in apartments is madness

February 7 2023
Despite what the government might hope, Canberra is a city where most still need a car. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Apartments without car spaces? Talk about crazy.

