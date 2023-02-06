ACT police have called for witnesses to an alleged aggravated robbery on Coranderrk Street in Reid at about 5.50pm on Sunday.
The alleged victim gave two women and a man a lift to Glebe Park, but upon arrival, one of the trio allegedly threatened the driver with a knife, demanding his wallet and phone.
Police allege when the driver refused, he was assaulted.
The two women then ran from the vehicle through Glebe Park and were pursued on foot by the male driver, who was trying to retrieve his property.
READ MORE:
Police have charged one of the young women with aggravated robbery, and breaching her bail conditions, but are still seeking to identify the second woman and the man.
They believe the man was wearing a light grey hoody and light grey tracksuit and ran from the location, though they do not know in which direction.
Police have called for witnesses in the park to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information regarding the incident. Quote reference 7344397.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.