This novel - Catherine John's debut - will resonate with readers experiencing first-hand or through other accounts the Catholic school system in Australia in the late 1960s.
Maggie begins and ends with meetings between the main character Maggie and her beloved school friend Delia. The first meeting occurs several decades after they left school, and the second at an ex-students' reunion 50 years after school-leaving.
Between Maggie's and Delia's two encounters, this heartbreaking novel tells Maggie's story, starting in 1967 when she is 17 years old. The author powerfully conveys the claustrophobia of country town life and the prospects for women in 1960s Australia.
Maggie at 17 is in her final year at a Catholic girls' boarding school in northern New South Wales. She is highly motivated to work hard, driven by her determination to get away from her deprived background and from her father, a violent alcoholic. Her goal is to attend a Sydney university.
But all does not go well for Maggie. In spite of her intelligence and drive to make something of herself, she falls for the older curate, Lloyd, an attachment that initially seems to be built largely on physical attraction. While one might expect that family background and a violent father would be a strong motivation to avoid activity that might ruin her prospects, she falls in love with this priest.
This shift facilitates the author's illustration of differences in various types of Catholic clergy at the time - the Sydney priests Maggie meets are two-faced and conniving, while the Melbourne ones are more modern, and willing to argue for dispensation for clergy who want to marry.
While the novel is slow-moving until the action shifts to Sydney, it becomes an increasingly heartbreaking read as we see how a young woman's life prospects and happiness have been eroded by this taboo liaison.
Bleak though the story might be, the book is beautifully written. There are some gorgeous and evocative passages and the dialogue is compelling.
However, I had to suspend disbelief that a girl as clever as Maggie - and as deeply driven by the need to leave home and escape her family background - would be distracted by an alliance with an older man like Lloyd.
One can only speculate that the attraction could be in part be due to the status and power that would attach to a priest.
And perhaps especially so in an all-female environment in which the nuns teaching Maggie were subservient in the church hierarchy.
