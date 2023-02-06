The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Cheers to that! The International Gin Festival is coming to Canberra

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 7 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The International Gin Festival is coming to Canberra. Picture supplied

When was the last time you went out for drinks with friends and someone didn't order a gin-based beverage?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.