The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Anthony Albanese has challenging year ahead as Lidia Thorpe Greens exit highlights difficulty ahead

By The Canberra Times
February 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lidia Thorpe's not entirely unexpected departure from the Greens to the Senate crossbench on the first parliamentary sitting day of 2023 has highlighted one of the biggest challenges facing the Albanese government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.