Lidia Thorpe's not entirely unexpected departure from the Greens to the Senate crossbench on the first parliamentary sitting day of 2023 has highlighted one of the biggest challenges facing the Albanese government.
That is to realise the Prime Minister's ambition to conduct a successful referendum on an amendment to the constitution that would permit the establishment of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament before year's end.
While as of yesterday afternoon the Greens had yet to come out in favour of Labor's Voice proposal, Senator Thorpe, a staunch advocate of the black sovereignty movement, was obviously of the view her former party was more likely to come down on the government's side than not.
The movement's roots can be traced back to at least 2006 and the establishment, by the "Black GST movement", of "Camp Sovereignty" in Melbourne during the Commonwealth Games.
The group was calling for an end to genocide, creating sovereignty and negotiating treaties. It is not to be confused with the far right "sovereign citizens". The black sovereignty movement is built around the premise that because there has never been a treaty, or Makarrata, negotiated in this country Indigenous sovereignty was never ceded.
That principle is widely accepted within the Indigenous community and has been endorsed by high profile figures including Professor Marcia Langton and Indigenous Affairs Minister, Linda Burney - both strong advocates for the Voice.
Senator Thorpe, on the other hand, is concerned that the establishment of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament within the framework of a Constitution she argues is only a "couple of years old" in comparison to 65,000 years of Indigenous sovereignty could weaken that sovereignty.
"To conform to the laws of the colonial power is destroying our country " she said on Q&A last week.
"What grassroots blackfulla want to see ... their concern is sovereignty as First Nations people, and we want to go down a treaty path."
While Senator Thorpe, who walked out of the talks at Uluru in 2017 that led to the call for the Voice, has always been a controversial figure, there is no doubting the sincerity of her beliefs or that she represents a valid alternative view on the Voice within the Indigenous population.
While it is obvious from recent opinion polling that a majority of Australians do support the Voice, it is equally apparent many are still not sure what it would involve and would struggle to explain their support.
This confusion, coupled with high profile divisions within the Indigenous community on the issue, the dog in the manger attitude of the Nationals who apparently fear the Indigenous community may acquire an inordinate level of influence over its own affairs, and the refusal of both the Liberals and, as of yesterday afternoon, the Greens to fish or cut bait, have muddied the waters to an alarming degree.
It would be extremely foolhardy for well-meaning advocates of the Voice, an initiative whose time has clearly come, to dismiss the concerns raised by Senator Thorpe in the same way they dismiss the xenophobic and often paranoid arguments mounted by the right-wing lunatic fringe.
Are Senator Thorpe and her supporters correct in saying that the Voice, regardless of its obviously good intentions, would be a threat to existing Indigenous sovereignty if it was introduced before a treaty acknowledging that sovereignty was negotiated?
It is a question that demands an honest answer. If "yes" then a mutually acceptable solution needs to be found to enshrine both the Voice and the concept of sovereignty.
