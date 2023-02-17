Amaryllis Gacioppo believes, conventionally enough, that "the idea of the originary home is embedded in our global cultural and psychological framework". Few writers, whether of history or literature, would disagree with the proposition that themes of exile, expulsion and emigration underpin much of what we have done together - and to each other.
Gacioppo, who is Australian-born and who holds a joint doctorate from Monash and Bologna, focuses on four cities, the ancestral homes of three generations of women in her family before they migrated to Australia. The book is therefore about not just motherlands but grand- and great-grand-motherlands. Palermo, Benghazi, Rome (a ring-in: the family spent three years only there) and Turin are all storied, richly textured cities. A grimmer, sadder perspective would be called for if, like many recent exiles-cum-emigrants, Gacioppo had sought to return to Kabul, Mosul, Aleppo, Colombo or Beirut.
Many radically different approaches to the same themes are both popular and justly renowned. Olga Tokarczuk's eccentric Flights similarly blends cultural anthropology, family lore, memoir and political analysis to explain places and events. Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is a particularly poignant account of moving from one continent to another. Jan Morris' Trieste and the Meaning of Nowhere sifts, tints and savours the layers of history and culture in one city. David Malouf's Twelve Edmonstone Street is a lyrical account from closer to home of how a returning resident might re-weigh family experience. A wide tributary in Irish literature treats the same issues, none more exuberantly idiosyncratic than James Joyce's re-creation of one day decades before in a city he no longer knew.
Gacioppo therefore builds on solid foundations in attempting to resume a connection with her four familial cities. Her intentions are ambitious and deeply personal. Our proverbs suggest two possible ends to such a quest. One offers the comforting advice that home is where someone always has to take you in. The other, with a more venerable lineage, warns that you cannot step into the same river twice.
Determined to prove Heraclitus wrong, Gacioppo starts with Sicily. Gacioppo declares that "Palermo existed in my mind as a kind of spectral theatre". Elaborating, she maintains that "my desire to know Palermo was a desire to possess it".
A more elegant, graceful option would have been the city of Syracuse, had Gacioppo's family come from the South East rather than the North West of the island. Nonetheless, Palermo does offer the dense, intense blend of history and culture which enables the author to embroider her own mix of family memories, meditations and speculations.
In appraising each city "like a never-met birth parent", Gacioppo overlays her narrative with extensive academic commentary, drawn from disparate disciplines, on questions of family and belonging. At some points that baggage seems excessive, unduly detailed or unduly distracting.
As for the family stories, Gacioppo cleverly makes use of every material to hand. For Benghazi, for instance, she relies on faded photographs. Their subjects are oddly oblique. Each snap is dissected, both foreground and background, used to assemble a mosaic or a palimpsest of memories.
The author's argument here is that photographs provide "a better, slicker, richer version of the past". "Slicker" and "richer" do not seem easily to co-exist, and "better" depends on the quality of the photographer as well as how much the subjects were willing to reveal.
With Palermo, by contrast, Gacioppo relies on maps, contending that "the map is a more easily digestible substitute for terrain". One from 1818 is exhumed, along with a 1943 used by invading American troops. The cartographical perspective is meant to open up new angles of view on a place to which Gacioppo seems deeply committed.
The sections on Rome and Turin are a little more discursive. In Turin, Gacioppo walks, surely the most effective way to gauge the pace and flow of a city (except, she warns, when trying to evade traffic on an Italian street). Unusually, Gacioppo resorts to a few banal generalisations; a description of scenery on the way out to Hadrian's villa fills a small space. So too does a Rossellini film from 1945.
Gacioppo acknowledges that her first encounter with Palermo provoked an awkward sensation of "spaesato", which she defines eloquently as "a confused state of inner unmooring".
Gacioppo overcomes that feeling of estrangement. She is a quite determined investigator, always curious about what her family members might have seen, thought or felt, always keen to attempt to bring their stories back to a simulacrum of life.
