Many radically different approaches to the same themes are both popular and justly renowned. Olga Tokarczuk's eccentric Flights similarly blends cultural anthropology, family lore, memoir and political analysis to explain places and events. Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is a particularly poignant account of moving from one continent to another. Jan Morris' Trieste and the Meaning of Nowhere sifts, tints and savours the layers of history and culture in one city. David Malouf's Twelve Edmonstone Street is a lyrical account from closer to home of how a returning resident might re-weigh family experience. A wide tributary in Irish literature treats the same issues, none more exuberantly idiosyncratic than James Joyce's re-creation of one day decades before in a city he no longer knew.