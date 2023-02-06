Year six students at Good Shepherd Primary School went straight to the top to get some leadership advice for their final year of primary school.
On Monday they had the chance to quiz Australia's Governor-General David Hurley on his role and what makes a good leader as they embark on a new leadership program at the school.
Good Shepherd Primary School principal David Austin said instead of having elected school captains, students wanted a new model that would encourage all year sixes to be leaders.
"We just found in the past they were just doing jobs. They were putting the bins out or putting the flags up or just sort of doing jobs," Mr Austin said.
"We've looked at now developing a program where it's more than just jobs but also being a student leader."
This year every one of the 102 year six students has nominated themselves to be part of a leadership team with a different focus.
The teams will be dedicated to religious education, sustainability, technology, public relations, sport and being good shepherds, as per their school's ethos.
Guest speakers will also visit the school to pass on their advice on how to lead the school.
The Governor-General told the students the most important leadership skill was to be able to listen to others and create and environment where people feel confident to speak up.
"Don't think you know everything. You'll find out quickly you don't," he said.
Mr Hurley also stressed the importance of being a servant to the people that you lead.
"It's not about you and your ego ... it's about doing the job for the people you lead."
The students will go on a camp focused on leadership skills and will meet weekly in their leadership teams.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
