The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberran runner Leanne Pompeani preparing for World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst with altitude training in the Snowy Mountains

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Pompeani is training in the Snowy Mountains ahead of the World Championships in Bathurst. Photo by Karleen Minney, and inset supplied.

Bathurst in February can be one of the hottest and driest places in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.