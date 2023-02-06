Bathurst in February can be one of the hottest and driest places in the world.
So why is Canberran long-distance runner Leanne Pompeani preparing for the upcoming World Cross Country Championships at Bathurst in -7 degree conditions?
"The championships are in a few weeks so we've come to Perisher for a boost at altitude," Pompeani told The Canberra Times.
A shock cold front hit the Snowy Mountains region in recent days, causing massive snow dumps and strong, freezing winds.
Pompeani and her coach Des Proctor were not expecting their ramped-up altitude training to be impacted by such severe cold weather, but have had to adapt to the frosty conditions and hope the transition to Bathurst won't be too brutal.
"In November we did three weeks up here and if you come up for short periods of time after doing a long time up, it boosts your red blood cells quicker," Pompeani said.
"So we've come here for 10 days to get the altitude, but what comes with that is really cold weather.
"It's not ideal for Bathurst because we have to deal with the heat there.
"We've had a lot of snow - pretty significant for February. It was cold and extremely windy which makes everything hard.
"But it'll get warmer in the next few days so our plan is just to get out in the hottest part of the day."
In addition to the mountain sessions, Pompeani has also gone down to Jindabyne, running a total 160 kilometres per week to get ready for the Bathurst meet.
"Yesterday morning the wind chill was -7," her coach said.
That aspect is the "worst part" for Pompeani, but she's confident the difficult altitude training program will pay off.
The World Cross Country Championships between February 17-19 present a rare opportunity for Pompeani to compete in front of friends and family that need to travel just a few hours instead of halfway around the world to watch her.
And she wants to put her best foot forward as she plots her path to reach the Paris Olympics next year.
"A top 20 in Bathurst would be great - that's a big goal of mine," she said.
"Then we have world champs later in the year, national champs in March, there are some big meets in Melbourne, and they're all pieces to the puzzle for Paris in 2024.
"It's taking each race as it comes, but you also know that there's a qualifying process to Paris 2024, and when the qualification period starts you need to take the opportunities."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
