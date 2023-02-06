A three-week police investigation into a crash on the Nerriga Road last month has resulted in a 17-year-old driver from Theodore being charged with multiple serious driving offences.
NSW police alleged the youth was driving a blue Mitsubishi Triton ute on the road around 5.10pm on January 18 when he collided head-on with a southbound silver Mazda CX5 SUV.
The driver of the SUV - a woman aged 57 - and her 53-year-old male passenger were trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut free by Fire and Rescue NSW crews.
They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Canberra Hospital with abdominal and chest injuries, with the woman also suffering pelvic, spinal and upper body injuries that required surgery.
The driver of the utility and his 17-year-old female passenger were taken to Braidwood Hospital before being transferred to Canberra Hospital with fractured limbs.
Officers attached to Monaro police district established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.
As a result of those enquiries, the 17-year-old attended Queanbeyan Police Station on February 3, when he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and two counts of misconduct in charge of motor vehicle.
His driver's licence was immediately suspended.
He is due to appear in a Queanbeyan children's court on Monday March 20.
