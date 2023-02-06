The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police believe major crash on Nerriga Road was caused by 17-year-old's negligent driving

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police charged a 17-year-old after an investigation into the circumstances of a crash on Nerriga Rd last month. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A three-week police investigation into a crash on the Nerriga Road last month has resulted in a 17-year-old driver from Theodore being charged with multiple serious driving offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.