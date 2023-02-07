Inflation angst not HELPing 'student debt crisis' situation

On indexation it is useful to start with the history. When HELP - then known as HECS - was introduced in 1989 by the Hawke government it was seen to be fair to require a direct contribution from graduates to the cost of their university education. This takes the form of a charge that is paid not on enrolment but later and only when the former student earns over a set amount, which is currently about $49,000 per annum.

