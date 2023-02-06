Matias Jensen wasn't sure what the ACT Brumbies coaching staff had planned for him on Saturday night.
He is, however, pretty sure what they didn't have planned for him.
The 19-year-old was thrust into the action just one minute into Saturday's trial win over the NSW Waratahs after Ben O'Donnell left the field with a head knock.
The moment remains hazy, Jensen still not quite sure how he ended up on the field.
"It's a bit of a blur, it all happened pretty rapidly," he said. "It was a shock. I saw the injury happen, I didn't think they were going to pick me to go on first.
"During the game it felt good to get some solid minutes in. We've been training for so long, so it was good to put it into practice."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While he was injected into the contest at short notice, Jensen looked at home on the wing and played out the remaining 79 minutes. He's determined to receive another taste of the action in Saturday's trial against the Rebels.
So impressive was the Marist College graduate that coach Stephen Larkham heaped praise on the teenager following the match.
"He's a Canberra boy who's come through the system," Larkham said. "He transferred to the backs later in his rugby career. He's got good speed, power, size and skills.
"It says a lot the coaches had the confidence to put him out there straight away. We had Andy (Muirhead) on the bench, he could've come on, but we backed Matias and he was impressive."
Jensen's path to the Brumbies has not been as direct as many of his contemporaries, however he is just as motivated to represent the club he grew up supporting.
The teenager was a highly-touted schoolboy star and has long been in the ACT pathways program.
While still keen to remain in the Brumbies system, Jensen opted to move to Sydney in 2022 for his first year of university.
The move saw him link up with Shute Shield club Randwick while he kept in touch with the ACT Academy. He later featured in an end-of-season trial for the Brumbies against the Waratahs in September before spending the summer completing pre-season with Larkham's squad in Canberra.
"At the time of the move, I wasn't sure what was happening with my footy," Jensen said. "I wanted to pursue a professional career but the opportunity to move to Sydney was there. I wanted a lifestyle change and to experience something different and it helped me figure out what I wanted to do.
"I know what I want to do now. I want to play full-time for the Brumbies."
Jensen will likely return to Sydney this season, however he hopes to eventually earn a promotion to the Brumbies Super Rugby squad and move back to Canberra on a permanent basis.
The short-term goal is to secure a place in the Junior Wallabies for this year's Under 20 World Cup in South Africa.
Jensen was one of a host of Brumbies Academy players to impress the coaching staff in Griffith on Saturday night, with the likes of Cullen Gray and Liam Bowron also making the most of their opportunity.
While the match served as an opportunity to hand top-line players valuable minutes, Larkham was thrilled to watch the youngsters in action.
"So many young guys stood up," Larkham said. "The Academy guys came through and applied what they've been working on in the game. Dan Hooper is doing an excellent job with them."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.