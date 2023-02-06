The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Matias Jensen making most of opportunity with ACT Brumbies

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies youngster Matias Jensen runs impressed plenty during Saturday's trial win over the Waratahs. Picture ACT Brumbies Media

Matias Jensen wasn't sure what the ACT Brumbies coaching staff had planned for him on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.