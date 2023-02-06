The Tuggeranong Cup has been added to Good Friday's racing at Thoroughbred Park.
The Canberra Racing Club announced the event, sponsored by Canberra Southern Cross Club for April 7, after they hosted the first eastern mainland Good Friday race day last year, with bumper crowds turning out.
"We are taking Good Friday racing in Canberra to the next level with the introduction of the Tuggeranong Cup," Canberra Racing Club chief executive Darren Pearce said.
"It's another step forward in our efforts to connect with the Canberra community, welcoming friends from the south to Thoroughbred Park.
"We want this race day to be something south Canberrans see as their own and are proud of.
"We are excited to partner with the Canberra Southern Cross Club who are a wonderful contributor to the Canberra community.
"Canberra Southern Cross Club Woden will host one of our flagship events, the TAB Canberra Cup Calcutta in March."
This year $30,000 in prizemoney is offered in a benchmark 65 handicap over 1600 metres, kicking off the first of a four-day long weekend of racing.
"It is wonderful that Tuggeranong and south Canberra community will have a Cup to call its own," Brindabella MLA and Shadow Minister for Gaming and Racing Mark Parton said.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
