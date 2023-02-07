The Canberra Times
'Era-defining': Why Nathan Lyon is relishing the challenges ahead of Australia

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Nathan Lyon is relishing the challenge ahead of the Australian cricket team with tours of India and England to come. Picture Getty Images

Nathan Lyon says the next six months could be an "era-defining" period for the Australian cricket team as they look to achieve what so few have done before them.

