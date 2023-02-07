The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Emma Davidson agrees to all recommendations from Dhulwa inquiry

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson said the ACT government will fix issues at Dhulwa. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT's Minister for Mental Health has pledged to fix problems at Dhulwa Mental Health Unit after an inquiry found the standard of care was well below expectations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.