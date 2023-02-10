The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tim the Yowie Man | A weight off as barrel mystery solved

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regular readers may recall the yellow concrete-filled barrel weighing in at over 300 kilograms that's squirrelled away near the top of Mt Foxlow, located between Carwoola and Captains Flat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.