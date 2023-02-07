Renegade senators such as Thorpe should stand down

Forget the Voice, we need constitutional change to stop senators quitting their party and sitting as independents.
Lidia Thorpe is the latest in a long line of "rats" from Mal Colston to Jacqui Lambie who were happy to run under a party's ticket and then become an independent early on in their six-year term.
I am not a Greens fan but I do feel for Adam Bandt. That Senate seat was won by the Greens, not by Lidia Thorpe.
She now becomes "king maker" alongside David Pocock (who earned his place as an independent), in holding the government of the day to ransom in the Senate.
If a senator wishes to resign from the party that they were elected as a representative of they should resign from the Senate itself and allow that party to backfill that position.
Thanks to C Williams (Letters, February 4) for bringing to notice that in 1906 Winston Churchill introduced the phrase "terminological inexactitude" in order to describe an untrue or inaccurate statement.
The phrase was a favourite of my father's. Dad was at all times keen to see the correct word in the right place.
He would not, for instance, have agreed with ABC radio's description of the weather with the temperature "currently sitting on 25 degrees". It would be a terminological inexactitude to have the weather "sitting"; the only sitting would be by the listeners.
Whatever you think about the proposal for the Voice, assuming it is created there will need to be a fundamental change to how Parliament does business.
There can be no more slipping a bill onto the notice paper the day before it is considered if there is any possibility that the Voice needs to consider and advise on it.
The Voice meets - physically or virtually - it will need to consult back to its constituency before offering an opinion, advice, or whatever. That will take days or maybe weeks.
So, expect the Federal Parliament to have to be more "rational" rather than "political" in making decisions on at least some legislation.
Dave Roberts (Letters, February 7) asks how you can travel to the ski fields, Sydney, the coast and golf, without a car.
You can get to the ski fields by coach; this is probably also a safer way to travel there unless you have special driving equipment to use with your private motor vehicle.
Secondly, you can travel to Sydney via hourly coach services, train services three times daily or by plane.
Thirdly, there are three different coach providers servicing the south coast, providing regular return trips.
As to going to golf, that will depend on which golf courses you play at. Not everyone plays golf.
So, even without any sort of referendum or even a plebiscite it seems developers in Canberra have a very powerful voice to the ACT planning minister.
Anything they want they get. "You bought this site with approval for 30 units but you want us to change it to allow 60? No problem! You want to trash a public swimming pool and put up more apartments? Go for it!"
And what's the latest? Answer: apartment blocks with minimal parking plus additional parking available for sale.
You don't need to be Einstein to see through that one but it would seem to have the enthusiastic support of the planning minister. Why? Even many of the singles, students and FIFO workers who take up most of the ridiculously small apartments being built in Canberra have a need for a car.
As for the ridiculous suggestion that hotels could be approved without parking, spare me. Even if guests arrived by plane, train or bus they're going to need to get around. The light rail network and bus fleet cannot be expanded enough to ever overcome that.
Nor will the network run 24/7 to cater for all contingencies, be they late night public events and partying or emergency dashes to the hospital or to help an ageing parent.
Canberra used to be considered a great place for families. Under this Planning Minister and the avaricious developers I can't see that being the Canberra of the future.
But is this really about making apartments more affordable as has been suggested? Or is it about developers wanting to avoid having to install EV charging facilities in parking spaces in new developments?
Mick Gentleman's proposal to allow developers to build units without carparking is flawed. I suggest Mick sell his cars and live for a year without one.
Then he can imagine what it's like for young families getting the kids to school, to sport, to dance and to music lessons.
Or he could imagine how the elderly get from the doctor to the hospital and then to the specialist clinic. He wouldn't go down the coast anymore.
The vacant carpark spaces in recently completed unit complexes seen by Ross Grove from the Property Council of Australia, is more likely attributable to the poor people who can just afford to buy a unit and are hoping for a pay rise so that they can afford the $100 per week to run a car.
My experience in my many inspections of older unit complexes out of hours, is that the street is full of parked cars, and the carparking in the units mostly full.
I read Amy Walters' review of Spare ("Prince Harry: The only person spared by the spare is himself", Panorama, February 4) with interest.
Though I have not read the book, and do not intend to, it tallies with all that most others have said, which is very sad.
However, she needs to get her facts right. Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, was not sacked. She resigned immediately after Ms Fulani spoke out about the racism inherent in Lady Susan's questions.
Lady Susan then met personally with Ms Fulani and apologised without reservation, saying she wants "to deepen her awareness ... and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area". Her apology was accepted wholeheartedly.
Imagine attending a neighbourhood meeting to discuss local issues and the first item on the agenda is a prayer. Not your religion? Or you are not religious at all?
Imagine no more. All Australian parliaments are opened with a Christian prayer, and the preamble to the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act, which was passed by the British Parliament in 1900, refers to a "humble reliance on the blessing of Almighty God".
Given Australia's current multiculturalism, this is a manifest imposition on followers of other religions and agnostics.
While agreeing on a God is difficult if not impossible, fortunately there is always a general reverence for nature.
On this basis, we could conceive of a more consensual parliamentary pledge; such as: "We humbly acknowledge our reliance on both a healthy nature and environment, which we sincerely commit to protect and enhance".
Your astronomy correspondent, Brad Tucker ("Sunday Space", canberratimes.com.au, February 5) needs to revise his school chemistry. The smell of rotten eggs is due to hydrogen sulfide (H2S), not sulfur dioxide (SO2).
The latter has an almost unbearably pungent smell. Hydrogen sulfide would be unlikely to survive unchanged at temperatures close to 462 degrees Celsius, so the analogy of putting rotten eggs in an oven is in any case misplaced.
So, the modus operandi of the Albanese government has finally been revealed. Prior to the election, give no details of "the plan" and then implement policies/changes which were never mentioned ie: "value-based capitalism" aka socialism, preference for investments; enterprise bargaining and so on.
After the election, introduce the Voice, but give no details. Then, with vague references to a document that may or may not be the blueprint, no-one can provide the actual information about what will be implemented.
Very few people would go to a restaurant and just accept what the chef offered without considering the menu, cost or ingredients.
We're empathetic and compassionate, but we're not stupid. Give us the exact details. If not then what are they hiding?
So the Greens, who had a very strong Indigenous voice in their ranks, have chosen to ignore that voice by backing the Voice. That would suggest they probably won't listen to the Indigenous Voice if and when it becomes a reality.
I was entranced by Jack Kershaw's proposed scenic route for the Woden light rail (Letters February 3) except for the suggestion commuters be catered for by trams sitting in sidings waiting for the express inter-town tram to pass through. A better alternative would be an express 17-minute bus service.
The rule of law in a democracy sounds reasonable and fair unless there are biased or activist judges on the bench. In recent history EU courts have been leftist and US courts conservative.
Tony Abbott has declared Cardinal Pell is a "saint for our time". Where does that leave Saint Mary McKillop? "Second eleven" perhaps?
A tram, bus, taxi or perhaps an Uber for a trip to the coast or Namadgi. Hardly likely!
In R Macallum's mother's time (Letters, February 6) a mobile was a toy hanging over a baby's cot, possibly his own.
Imagine a better-than-mediocre MLA who is committed to improving health, housing, planning and transport, is socially progressive and doesn't think ACT taxes have to be much higher than anywhere else in Australia.
Crispin Hull got a lot more from Dr Chalmers' essay than I did (canberratimes.com.au, February 7). I was left scratching my head because his proposals were so vague. I did not rely on The Australian or The Financial Review. I am an economist. Chalmers is not.
Dutton wants more details on the Voice. I'd be more inclined to agree with him if he released details of the 15 questions he sent to the government and how he arrived at them.
Ian Warden wrote that his latest article could have been written by Chat GPT. The piece rapidly degenerated into an inconsequential discussion about Jezeball tennis machines. Chat GPT would never perform this badly.
When I recently heard that if the Voice referendum was held today it would succeed with 56 percent saying "Yes" and 37 per cent saying "No" I thought "let's have that referendum today". Indigenous people have waited long enough to take charge of their own lives.
