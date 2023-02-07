The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
Good News

Win and Harold Wotherspoon this week celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Win and Harold Wotherspoon, of Page, at Lake Burley Griffin on Tuesday, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, supplied

In a lovely circle-of-life kind of way, Win and Harold Wotherspoon this week celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a morning tea among friends at the church through which they met and in which they were married and where, years earlier, in which Win had been baptised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.