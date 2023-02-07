Staff and students were evacuated from Harrison School on Tuesday afternoon, after a small fire in a classroom.
ACT Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in a classroom in the senior school before midday.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said firefighters quickly contained the fire.
Students and staff were evacuated and there were no injuries, nor was anyone taken to hospital as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The school texted parents to advise of the fire.
"All staff and students were evacuated safely and everyone has been accounted for," the message read.
"The fire brigade has been on school grounds and safely put the fire out."
"All staff and students are safe."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.