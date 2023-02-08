The first is that it changes the voting dynamics of the Senate on all matters. There is now another centre or left-leaning crossbench vote making four in all; the government will need two such votes to pass its legislation rather than just one plus the Greens. How that works out for the government is unpredictable. It just means that it is forced to extend its negotiation partners. The Voice legislation should get through with Jacqui Lambie Network's two votes plus David Pocock. Thorpe has also said she will vote with the Greens on climate action. Other issues may be more problematic.