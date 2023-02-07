The Canberra Times
Home/Comment

Govt should rethink car park plans

By The Canberra Times
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's public transport network can't do everything for everybody. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Given many Canberrans only buy units out of economic necessity, not because they are their dream homes, the ACT government's proposal to debase the lowest denomination unit of the territory's housing stock by allowing developers to build fewer car parks is counterintuitive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from All Comment
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.