Govt should rethink car park plans

Given many Canberrans only buy units out of economic necessity, not because they are their dream homes, the ACT government's proposal to debase the lowest denomination unit of the territory's housing stock by allowing developers to build fewer car parks is counterintuitive.
Community groups fear it will hit the poorest hardest and, if pursued on a widescale, could conceivably result in some Canberrans feeling cut off from the rest of the city.
People on the lowest incomes have no choice but to opt for the cheapest available housing; usually as tenants.
If, as seems probable, many of the units, studios or bedsits with limited or no car parking are bought by investors they will quickly become the default option for those looking for the cheapest available digs.
This, in turn, will limit their ability to operate a car, an essential item in a spread out city like Canberra with its many different town centres, limited public transport options and often long and convoluted commutes.
It will be harder for those with jobs to get to them and for those looking for work to find it. It will also make those needing access to medical or other essential services or just wanting to go shopping reliant on the vagaries of buses and trams.
Forget more expensive transport options such as taxis and Ubers; those on fixed incomes or benefits such as JobSeeker and the disability pension can't afford them.
This seemingly well-intentioned ACT government policy - predicated on an idea that public transport is moving towards a city where a car is no longer needed - is loaded with unintended consequences.
For affluent urbanites the solution to the car park-less unit dilemma is obvious. If you don't want it don't buy it.
But the real victims of watering down car parking requirements would be those with little money and very limited options; people already familiar with the saying "beggars can't be choosers".
The proposal is, quite surprising given the ACT is governed by a left leaning and socially aware Labor/Greens coalition, curiously reminiscent of Joe Hockey's famous observation that poor people don't drive.
The utopian vision apparently underpinning the Planning Minister's belief apartments won't need as much car parking in the future is of a European-style capital such as Paris, London or Amsterdam with well-serviced public transport routes, and everything you could possibly need within walking distance or a short bicycle ride away.
That is not Canberra. It never will be while the city remains true to the decentralised Griffin vision even with more light rail.
And his assurance a relaxed policy would only be applied to buildings on the best served transport corridors requires the community to put enormous faith in developers and those who make planning decisions.
Mr Gentleman's assertion there is strong support for - presumably car free - apartment living "close to really good public transport ... good amenity ... [and] good urban space" among young adults has one massive flaw.
When young singles begin to partner off and decide to start having families of their own their housing needs change.
The one bedroom flat at urban ground zero just doesn't cut it anymore. The new dream is of a freestanding home with room for a dog, a couple of kids, a car or two and a garden.
And even if it isn't - and even for those living along those dream transport corridors - there's weekend sport, trips to the hardware shop and all manner of other things that makes a car a necessity for all but the very few.
