Senate extends offshore processing on Nauru

By Michelle Slater
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Nauru has been reauthorised as a destination for offshore processing in the Senate after a Department of Home Affairs "administrative error".

