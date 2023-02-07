Nauru has been reauthorised as a destination for offshore processing in the Senate after a Department of Home Affairs "administrative error".
Leader of the government business in the Senate Katy Gallagher introduced the Senate motion to extend processing asylum seekers on Nauru, after the original legislation had hit its 10-year sunset in October.
But a trigger that was supposed to alert the department about the lapsing legislative instrument was not picked up until December, after which it was handed to minister Claire O'Neil.
A spokesman for Ms O'Neil said the motion in the Senate was a "routine re-designation".
"There has been no impact on Operation Sovereign Borders or on the cases of the people who are currently on Nauru," the spokesman said.
The department has stressed it has taken "immediate actions" to improve administrative processes to ensure more effective monitoring and tracking of all instruments.
It includes a new reporting regime and regular spot checks.
The motion passed the Senate with the support of both Labor and the opposition.
Ms O'Neil said Labor supported offshore processing to halt people smugglers and to stop asylum seekers from dying at sea.
She said she wanted a "sensible and non-partisan approach" to continuing offshore processing on Nauru.
But it attracted criticism from both the Greens and ACT independent senator David Pocock.
Senator Pocock said the "last thing" he wanted to see was a return to "failed" border policies of the past that cost hundreds of lives.
"However at the same time it also makes no sense to be paying $420 million of taxpayer money over three years to detain a small group of people," Senator Pocock said.
"We can do better as a country and clearly need a more humane and more efficient way of dealing with refugees in our region."
Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews said Labor had "dropped the ball" on border security.
Ms Andrews said it raised "serious questions" if Australia was potentially went without the capacity to conduct regional processing for months.
There are 66 people being held on Nauru according to the most recent Home Affairs figures.
The Labor government is working to process these people and find third party countries to resettle them into.
The Greens have instead introduced a bill to expedite the evacuation of all remaining 150 people on both Nauru and Papua New Guinea to Australia until they can be resettled elsewhere.
Greens immigration spokesman Nick McKim said offshore processing was designed to "brutalise" and "dehumanise" people.
"We are seeing a chamber in which the majority of people are voting for this obnoxious instrument that is a mess," he said.
It comes as Kurdish journalist and refugee Behrouz Boochani renewed his call for a royal commission into the "detention industry" as part of a visit to Canberra on Tuesday.
Mr Boochani, who was held in detention on Manus Island for six years before being re-settled in New Zealand, was in parliament to lend his support to the Greens' bill.
Mr McKim said his party had also been calling for a royal commission into offshore and onshore immigration detention.
There have been 14 deaths as a result of offshore detention since 2013, with other reports of abuse, medical negligence and high levels of self-harm under the system.
Mr Boochani said he wanted an investigation into the " systematic torture" under the system.
"We really haven't seen a proper and an independent investigation towards these deaths," Mr Boochani said.
"But I think we still don't know who is behind this, you know, who is running this. So I think it's very important that everyone should know what happened."
Mr Boochani pointed to a $422 million contract that the department recently awarded to a US-based company to manage asylum seekers on Nauru.
"That is ridiculous. That is unbelievable. A huge amount of money, and what are they going to do? What is their plan?" Mr Boochani said
"They say that all in the end, [the government will] evacuate everyone. How many years do you want to keep these people in detention?"
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
