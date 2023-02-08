The Canberra Times
Greyhound groups launch training and adoption scheme to give PTSD care to police

By Kerem Doruk
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:24am, first published 6:00am
Southern NSW Greyhounds Adoption Program coordinator Alan Tutt and AFPA's Alex Caruana with Lily and Hazel. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Current and retired police officers needing a little support are being matched with retired greyhounds in a new scheme to help improve lives.

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

