Current and retired police officers needing a little support are being matched with retired greyhounds in a new scheme to help improve lives.
Thousands of ex-racing greyhounds like Lily and Hazel will be retrained and are looking for adoptive first responders to welcome them into their families.
The dogs will be retrained by Greyhound Australasia to suit the needs of first responders with PTSD.
The collaboration began last year for NSW Police and is now being rolled out to members of the Australian Federal Police.
Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana said more than 4000 members would be able to adopt a greyhound.
"Police members are at a significantly increased risk of acquiring mental health injuries, and also of those injuries developing into PTSD," Mr Caruana said
"This will reduce premature deaths and the stress and PTSD in their lives and the Greyhound Adoption Program have agreed to train these dogs to meet their needs."
Greyhounds are well known for their racing ability, however their natural disposition as quiet and well-mannered animals makes them a perfect match for first responders that suffer from mental health conditions.
READ MORE:
Greyhounds Australasia chairman and former police officer Robert Vellar described the initiative as a marriage of human and animal welfare.
"As a former police officer, I know that the type of work done by our first responders can be highly stressful and exposes them to traumatic events. In many cases, these first responders can suffer a lifetime of ill effects," Mr Vellar said. "Our experience has been that by adopting a greyhound as a loyal, forever companion, it will assist in the management of PTSD.
"Greyhounds are loyal, loving and low maintenance and we say if you want a great mate, adopt a greyhound."
AFPA members will also be given priority access to adopt greyhounds through Greyhounds as Pets NSW.
Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Robert Macaulay said a former officer's positive experience with the program had encouraged the expansion.
"That program has already delivered successful adoptions, but importantly it also delivered us the learning that PTSD dogs are in demand," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.