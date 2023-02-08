I was disappointed to learn from your paper that fringe benefits tax has been removed from electric vehicles costing up to $84,916 ("EV tax cuts fuelling demand", canberratimes.com.au, February 6). This is very poor policy.
The income tax law used to include "the value to the taxpayer" of in-kind remuneration in assessable income.
During the tax avoidance era of the 1970s our courts began to conclude that a benefit had no value to you when you didn't want it (or said you didn't).
To correct this the Hawke government introduced the fringe benefits law in 1986 which taxed employers on (broadly) the market value of fringe benefits they provided to their employees.
Employers tended to adjust their remuneration packages to account for the extra tax they were paying, so fringe benefits tax was an indirect way of taxing employees' in-kind remuneration.
It follows that if you remove the tax on some favoured benefit, like an electric car, you are effectively saying that there should be no tax on employees' income to the extent that it comes in that form. That isn't a fair outcome for two reasons.
First, it only helps those whose salary package is big enough for them to take part of it as a car, and so disadvantages the lower paid.
Second, it creates a difference between those who buy an electric car after paying tax on their whole income (such as a sole trader) and those who get the car as part of a salary package. There can be no good policy rationale for those outcomes.
If governments want us to buy electric cars there are many ways they could do it without creating these policy problems.
Our Chief Minister wants the ACT to have the highest Voice vote, thus matching our gold medal republican and same-sex marriage votes. Those issues were clear and unifying: respectively, the notion of ancestral blue blood is ridiculous, and gays deserve the same rights as anybody else. In contrast, the Voice is peppered with notions that make it muddy, divisive, and pessimistic.
Building apartments without car spaces is not a new idea.
A few years ago in Sydney a new development without car spaces was approved adjacent to the building in which I owned a unit.
Approval for the new development was given on the basis that the area was well served by public transport. People happily bought the new apartments, then took over all the visitors car spaces belonging to adjacent buildings as if they were their own designated car spaces.
Trying to eject them took up much of the time and energy of our executive committee and building managers.
Having recently turned 65 I've been looking at statistical categories with new eyes.
Demographic data is gathered on the basis of age in quite reasonable intervals until you get to 65. Then it's "65 and older".
What the hell? Do the analysts think that at 65 you are simply "old"? I think my views, interests and concerns might be a bit different to those of most 85-year-olds, let alone 95-year-olds. Come on kids, get with the reality of an ageing Australia.
Felicity Chivas (Letters, February 7) tells us we don't acknowledge the "appalling treatment" of First Nations people.
Well, yes, I suppose it is possible to be unaware of umpteen apologies and the legislation passed about 60 years ago.
Then there's six or seven memorial days and one memorial week.
And let's not forget the slew of various references to which land and tribe Radio National programs are coming to us from.
But stop and consider the fact that the last census showed that for every Aboriginal person living below the poverty line there were 27 non-Indigenous Australians in the same position.
If you don't believe the ABS data then try doing a Meals on Wheels shift at Christmas and see how the non-Indigenous are struggling.
Jacinta Price was asked if she supported the Voice on the 7.30 Report.
Her reply? "No, we need more ears".
Ears are useless unless people first have a voice that can be heard.
To fix the problems we need voices to speak, ears that hear, and people to work together. It's time to support giving Indigenous Australians their own Voice.
In the 2022 federal election Lidia Thorpe was elected fifth in order (of six senators to be elected) as a Greens senator for Victoria. She was not elected as an independent senator, nor as a "black sovereign movement" senator.
Now that she has decided to quit the Parliamentary Greens she should do the honourable thing and resign her Senate seat. This will cause a casual vacancy for Victoria, which will be filled by a Greens candidate.
If Lidia Thorpe wishes to continue her parliamentary career supporting and promoting this "black sovereign movement" she can stand as such at the next Senate half-election and see whether or not Victorian electors support her.
Old cynic that I am, I shall not lose any sleep awaiting news that she has resigned from the Senate.
Greens senator Lidia Thorpe's defection to the crossbench was not entirely unexpected. She originally became a senator by default when former Greens leader Richard Di Natale resigned.
Her resignation means the Coalition is in a position to form an absolute majority in the Senate with the support of the independents and minor parties.
It was a very cunning move by Thorpe as she is now in a position to vote as she pleases by not being constrained by party rules. It makes her a potential "kingmaker".
Albanese and Bandt are grinding their teeth whilst Senator Lambie is all smiles. Unfortunately owing to our somewhat less than perfect system of governance we are stuck with her until her term ends in 2028. There is nothing one can do about it.
Its undemocratic. She was elected as a Green, not as an independent.
Not only are Australia's biggest greenhouse gas emitters contributing to the climate crisis, but they are also raking in exorbitant profits whilst paying little to no tax.
Companies such as Santos and Chevron Australia must be seen for what they are.
I implore Albanese's Labor government to close all loopholes in the safeguard mechanism that allow for offsets and credits to be traded. Absolute emissions must drop. It is, after all, the future of life on earth, not the fossil fuel industry, that needs safeguarding.
How is it that an ephemeral "rules-based order" is being cited as the reason Australia is aiding Ukraine? What are these rules? Where are they written down? They clearly are not working.
Ensuring any state's security and stability requires addressing global security first and foremost then determining comprehensive means that actually define this objective.
This "rules-based order" seeks to impose "liberal" values upon autocratic regimes. This deepens geopolitical divisions and has now led to warfare.
History shows all too harshly the disastrous consequences of imposing democracy by force. Resolving the Ukraine war would require addressing this "rules-based order" by Russia, America and NATO at the very least.
We read that the government has declared healthcare reform to be its highest priority for 2023, despite not committing all the necessary funding.
But the elephant in the room when it comes to government spending is a commitment to nuclear submarines that will cost an eye-watering $170 billion (and counting).
This casts doubt on that claim. It seems that preparing for war is taking higher priority.
The APS has reportedly disappointed some then newly recruited graduates by assigning them to COVID-related work.
Get used to it graduates. It's the real work world. Much routine, tedium, and the retarded development of the individual.
COVID work was vital to the Australians who pay APS wages. Simple. Similar demands may occur again. Get out into the private sector jungle if you don't like the range expected in the public sector.
They want to keep King Charles off the new fiver. Can't we have some compromise here? Why not put King Charles III onto a new three dollar note or coin?
It has been claimed that if developers can build apartments without car parking they would "pass on the savings". My response? "Buckley's and none".
An interesting observation L Barnard (Letters, February 6) regarding "shonky" maths in a survey. It's just like the culling calculator used to extrapolate the number of kangaroos to be killed every year in Canberra.
Since the Queen's portrait has only been on the five dollar note since 1992 why are some people upset that King Charles's portrait won't be on it? It can hardly be regarded as a long-standing tradition.
There was once a voice crying out in the wilderness for a straight and narrow path. That voice came to a singularly unhappy ending.
My thanks to the drivers at the Tuggeranong bus terminus who came to my aid after I tripped on an uplifted paver. They rendered first aid with reassurances and cool water and applied pressure to stop the bleeding while we waited for the ambulance.
It's a pity The Canberra Times competition prize is a new fossil fuel car. It will saddle the recipient with fuel bills and the community with years of emissions. An EV would be a much better prize.
Re the reduced numbers of domestic parking spots. At least, in this increasingly Americanised society, The Canberra Times said "flats" instead of "apartments".
If Thorpe is the voice of black sovereignty, Senate crossbench conversations with Hanson should be entertaining.
Cost-of-living immune economists have sacrificed tens of thousands of Australian home owners to appease the inflation god. After assuring everyone rates would not rise until 2024 the about turn has been stunning. I can hear the chants in the streets now - "hey ho, Lowe must go".
Surely terminological inexactitude embraces the term "if and when". How can it be both?
Answer me this; just how high can Dr Lowe go? Not that I really want to know. He's gone way too far already.
