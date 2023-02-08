The Canberra Times
Letters to the Editor

Removing the fringe benefits tax on electric vehicles is bad policy

By Letters to the Editor
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
Removing the fringe benefits tax on EV's is not the best way to encourage people to take up these vehicles. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

I was disappointed to learn from your paper that fringe benefits tax has been removed from electric vehicles costing up to $84,916 ("EV tax cuts fuelling demand", canberratimes.com.au, February 6). This is very poor policy.

