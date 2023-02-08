Anthony Albanese has declared Federal Parliament has a "chance to lead" on matters of bullying, harassment and abuse, but there is more work to do, as all members of both the House and Senate adopt new behavioural codes of standards and conduct.
Parliament is marking the first anniversary of the acknowledgement of the landmark Set the Standard report by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, which included apologies and recognition of parliamentary abuse victims delivered in both chambers.
The new behavioural codes, designed and accepted on Wednesday for parliamentarians, staff and precincts, state bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in all its forms will not be tolerated, condoned or ignored.
"This is our chance to do more than just catch up to the expectations of the community, employers and staff," the Prime Minister told Parliament.
"This is a chance for Parliament to lead. To build a workplace that respects everyone and respects the reason they are here, to serve the nation that we love."
The Jenkins Review and the Set the Standard report - a response to numerous, high-profile political cases of bullying and sexual misconduct - found appalling, disturbing and humiliating accounts of widespread bullying and harassment, as well as allegations of assault.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton offered bipartisan support, and said the report shone the light on "repugnant" behaviours.
"Our service is a privilege and with that privilege comes only the highest expectations from people of Australia that we uphold the highest standards," he told Parliament.
"Australians demand nothing less and we should offer nothing less, because our character and conduct are connected with Australia's confidence in democracy and the institution of Parliament."
He said he wanted more women, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, to join his party and the Parliament, but decried the extra abuse female politicians received.
On this, he was backed by the independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall.
"I can assure him that all women, the crossbench and I'm sure members of government and Labor, have also received a revolting amount of vitriol and abuse online. And this is abhorrent and unacceptable, regardless of political allegiance or views," she said.
"And it's beholden on leaders such as the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition to set the standard of tone and respect that is required."
The codes of conduct can now be to be implemented, but Parliament will have to legislate the sanctions for serious cases of misconduct, such as suspension, withdrawal of services or facilities, or dismissal from a select committee.
The codes were developed by the Joint Select Committee on Parliamentary Standards and were a central recommendation of Ms Jenkins' report.
Mr Albanese told Parliament the government remains committed to delivering all 28 of the report's recommendations, as he said he understands cultural change "depends upon concrete action".
"We know there is more that we have to do," he said.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher told the Senate there has been significant progress implementing the Set the Standard reforms.
"Six recommendations have been implemented, four have been partially implemented and 17 are in progress and ongoing," the senator advised.
The completed work includes the establishment of the Parliamentary Leadership Task Force, support for the creation of the new Human Resources entity, and the creation of the enhanced parliamentary workplace support service.
Senator Gallagher said the government has completed a review of the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act (MOP(S) Act) and accepted in principle all 15 recommendations. Parliament has passed protections against age and disability discrimination, while also changing its standing orders in an attempt to facilitate more family-friendly hours.
Greens Deputy Leader, Mehreen Faruqi, has urged immediate action.
"I urge the government to quickly set up the investigative and enforcement mechanisms to give the codes power to make the change so desperately needed and to hold us accountable," she said in a statement.
"The mandatory training recommended by the parliamentary standards committee, including on anti-racism, disability discrimination and First Nations cultural awareness, is crucial for challenging entrenched privilege and power. This work should be prioritised as well."
Senator Gallagher hopes parliamentary staff have seen improvements in their workplace over the past 12 months.
"It can be hard in this place to work in our offices here, but also across electorate offices. It can be [an] isolating experience for some," she said.
"We have a shared responsibility to make sure people who work in this building and in other political offices are able to do their job in a safe way and where they are confident that the systems and supports are there when and if they need them.
"This remains our ongoing task to guide us and ensure that we deliver on it."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
