The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'It can be hard in this place': Parliament adopts new behavioural codes of conduct to Set The Standard

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliament House. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Anthony Albanese has declared Federal Parliament has a "chance to lead" on matters of bullying, harassment and abuse, but there is more work to do, as all members of both the House and Senate adopt new behavioural codes of standards and conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.