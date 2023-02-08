The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Set the Standard: Abuse survivor urges more action as federal parliament adopts new behavioural codes of conduct

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliament House. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A survivor of abuse in a parliamentary workplace is calling for the issues of victims redress and perpetrators accountability to be addressed in the wake of Parliament House endorsing new behavioural codes of standards and conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.