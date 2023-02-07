A man allegedly assaulted a woman twice after he asked to use her mobile phone at a light rail stop, police say.
Police have issued footage of the incident, which happened at the Ipima Street light rail stop about 11.30am on Tuesday, January 24.
"A woman was approached by an unknown man seeking the use of a mobile phone. A short time later, she was allegedly assaulted by the man. He then walked away, then assaulted her a second time," police said in a statement.
"The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5'7") tall, with a solid build, short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white, short-sleeved T-shirt, black track pants, and white shoes at the time of the assault."
Police asked anyone who can help identify him to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7334622.
