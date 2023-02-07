The Canberra Times
CCTV footage of alleged assault on Ipima Street light rail stop

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 8 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:10am
A man allegedly assaulted a woman twice after he asked to use her mobile phone at a light rail stop, police say.

