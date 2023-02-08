For example, the minimum parking requirement for a residential development on Northbourne Avenue is 1.5 car parks per three-bedroom apartment. Under the new system, the developer could put forward a plan that only has one car park per apartment. On the basis that this would meet the residents' needs because of the building's proximity to light rail, bus routes and, importantly, the availability of car sharing in the area or even within the development itself. A keen developer might put their application into the independent planning authority for consideration with a contract for three car share vehicles in the basement for residents to access in place already.