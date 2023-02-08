The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Mick Gentleman | We're not trying to rid cars from Canberra

By Mick Gentleman
February 8 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Gentleman says the ACT government is working to reduce Canberrans' dependence on cars. Picture by Jamila Toderas

The draft Territory Plan and District Strategies, which are currently open for community feedback, do not remove parking requirements for developments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.