The draft Territory Plan and District Strategies, which are currently open for community feedback, do not remove parking requirements for developments.
The Planning System Review and Reform Project, which includes the draft Territory Plan and District Strategies, is based on the principle of allowing more flexibility in planning decisions. The aim of this flexibility is to encourage innovation and to respond to changing community expectations and needs.
While transport is an important focus in the draft District Strategies, the goal is to ensure as many people as possible are living close to good public transport, it is not about removing parking requirements in development applications.
Through the Planning System Review and Reform Project we are preparing for a future where there are enough transport choices for residents so that having a car isn't their only option.
Under the reformed planning system, the change to parking is that developers will have the opportunity to put forward an argument, as part of their development application, about why fewer car parks might be needed by the future residents of their building.
For example, the minimum parking requirement for a residential development on Northbourne Avenue is 1.5 car parks per three-bedroom apartment. Under the new system, the developer could put forward a plan that only has one car park per apartment. On the basis that this would meet the residents' needs because of the building's proximity to light rail, bus routes and, importantly, the availability of car sharing in the area or even within the development itself. A keen developer might put their application into the independent planning authority for consideration with a contract for three car share vehicles in the basement for residents to access in place already.
There is no doubt that how Canberrans get from A to B will look different in the future, but this doesn't mean every trip will have to be on public transport or on foot. About half of the trips people make are less than five kilometres, which is perfect for active travel or public transport.
We must change our ways where we can to preserve the liveability of our city as it grows and to tackle the impacts of climate change on our environment.
None of us want to be like Sydney or Melbourne, where hour-long commutes to work are the norm.
We will always invest in the ACT's road network and Canberrans will always drive (hopefully more electric cars soon). The government is working to reduce Canberrans' dependence on cars, but not eliminate them entirely.
The reality is that in large part the housing market is driven by what people want to buy. If the community expects carparks with their apartments, that's what will be built.
The ACT government's approach through this planning reform is to support a range of options so Canberrans can choose how they live and commute.
A modernised planning system will enable planning decisions to be made based on how a proposed development would contribute to community, environmental, heritage and other "outcomes".
This means that the community's expectations can be better factored-in to each decision as assessors won't be hamstrung by a stack of rigid rules.
Our aim is to prepare Canberra for the future and provide Canberrans with choice - choice from an efficient range of transport options about how they get to the places they need to go.
