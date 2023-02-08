The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Study involving ANU deplores failure to breast-feed by Australian mothers

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers blame the commercial companies which make and market the powder alternative to mother's milk. Picture Getty Images

Too few mothers breastfeed their babies, according to new research done by the Australian National University. And too many rely instead on manufactured milk formula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.