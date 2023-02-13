The Canberra Times

Kitchen Garden | What Ryl Parker learnt after one year at Canberra Organic Growers Society community garden

By Susan Parsons
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryl Parker at her plot in the Kambah Canberra Organic Growers Society (COGS) community garden. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

On a clear early morning last week, Ryl Parker and her husband Peter Horniak arrived at the Kambah community garden on their bikes. What a joy it was to meet a kitchen gardener who is pregnant and expecting her first child later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.