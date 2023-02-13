In that first year she learnt: that burying a waterproof box into the ground to store tools is a timesaver; sowing loads of snow peas will distract snails from cucumber and bean seeds; it is worth putting little pots (with the bottoms chopped off) around young seedlings; lettuce is very easy to grow and rewarding; nothing germinates better than seeds buried with compost, watered daily; coriander hates being replanted (instead soak seeds in water for a week then cover them with half-a-centimetre of soil and water them daily until they germinate).