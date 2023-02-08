An elderly lady was lucky to emerge from her car without serious injury after it flipped over and ended up on its back between two trees.
She was taken to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
The accident happened on Torrens Street in Braddon at about 9.30am on Wednesday. The police said no other vehicle was involved.
It's thought she hit the curb and the speed was enough to throw the vehicle onto its top.
Police are concerned about the number of car accidents on ACT roads.
A week ago, rush-hour crashes paralysed roads in two parts of Canberra, the second day in a row when accidents halted the commute to work.
In one incident, multiple tailgating led to four cars smashing into the one in front after the fifth at the head of the line stopped near Sandford Street. In the other crash, two cars collided on the Tuggeranong Parkway.
Police repeated their frequent plea to motorists to drive carefully.
"Drivers should maintain a safe distance between their car and the vehicle in front," a spokesperson said.
In January, a man in his 20s died when the car he was driving crossed into the path of a truck. The rush-hour crash occurred on William Hovell Drive.
As the police reported this first fatality of the year, they said 2022 was a "horrific" year for deaths on ACT roads.
Acting Inspector Travis Mills said it was "regrettable" this year's first road death continued a pattern from the previous year.
"The message is consistent - slow down, drive to the conditions, do not be distracted while operating a motor vehicle and, quite honestly, think of your family and arrive at your destination safely," he said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
