Canberra United's looming A-League clash in the searing summer heat could be shifted to a later timeslot as officials consider the impact of scorching conditions on players and fans.
Temperatures are expected to rise to 33 degrees Celsius when Canberra hosts Sydney FC at McKellar Park on Saturday afternoon.
Professional Footballers Australia has sought a meeting with the Australian Professional Leagues to avoid afternoon kick-off timeslots in the summer heat in the interest of player safety.
It came after Canberra played in 35-degree heat a fortnight ago during an outing that left Hayley Taylor-Young visibly unwell, sparking calls for officials to reconsider afternoon games during summer.
Canberra's Vesna Milivojevic fears the heat could turn fans away, leaving many to wait with bated breath as United partner with the Canberra Capitals in a bid to boost crowd figures for both clubs.
Capitals members will be able to secure a free ticket to United's game at McKellar Park this week, before United members are able to do the same for a WNBL clash between the Capitals and Adelaide at the National Convention Centre on February 18.
"Canberra boasts some of the best sporting teams in Australia, some of the best female sporting teams in Australia, and we also boast some of the best fans in Australia," Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said.
"We know from the Caps' point of view, our fans are our sixth player. They mean the world to us and they're a part of the fabric of our organisation. We're happy to collaborate with Canberra United and send our fans over to United, and having United fans visiting the Caps game the following weekend.
"The timing is perfect. The Caps have a bye this weekend, Canberra United have a massive game against Sydney.
"We always look for opportunities to collaborate with other sporting organisations, and particularly in the sisterhood with Canberra United. We'll certainly measure how many of our fans get across this weekend, and similarly, how many United fans come across to our game.
"It's once-off this season. What each of the member cohorts need to do is watch their emails and lookout for a ticket offer, and snap it up because we know tickets will go really quickly."
United head into the Sydney clash as last-start winners, having trounced Newcastle to snap a two-game losing run in which they conceded 10 goals.
Laura Hughes hopes it can be the catalyst for a late run as sixth-placed Canberra - who have made no secret of their desire to snap up all 21 points still on offer this season - look to mount a top-four charge.
Saturday marks Canberra's final game before the FIFA international window, after which they will return for the A-League pride round, when they will don rainbow numbers and names on their playing jerseys.
"It has been a tough couple of weeks. It not only propels us up the ladder and keeps our finals hopes alive, it also helps our team morale. Everyone feels good after three points," Hughes said.
"We call it soul-searching, we had to come together as a playing group, and the staff as well. It's definitely a bigger step against Sydney FC, they're a very good team."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
