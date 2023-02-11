The Buddhist monk is slowly pacing in front of me, a large wooden stick in his hand, ready to bring it whacking down on me at any moment.
I, on the other hand, am trying to be as motionless as possible. Sitting on a tatami mat, I have my legs folded awkwardly across each other, soles facing upwards in the lotus position. My back is straight, my breathing is slow, and I've been staring at the same spot on the floor for the past 15 minutes.
This is meditation... apparently.
At the Okuyama Houkouji temple near the Japanese city of Hamamatsu, a special type of meditation is practised. Based on the principle of "zazen", a form of seated meditation, it incorporates the principles of the Rinzai sect, of which Okuyama Houkouji is one of the head temples in Japan.
Rinzai is known for its severity (by Buddhist standards, that is). The stick the monk is wielding is both an encouragement and a punishment. If my legs start to slip out of place, if my back starts to bend, if my eyelids start to droop, then I will get a quick hard slap on the shoulders to bring me back to focus again. It helps. And, trust me, it also hurts!
A smoking incense stick in one corner of the room is the timer for our meditation session. When it finishes burning, I bow to the monk and can untangle my legs. Slightly embarrassed, I confess to him that I felt so stressed the whole time that I would get hit, that it wasn't as relaxing as I expected.
"Ah, but that's the point," he explains through a translator. All that stress that I brought to the surface and focused on, I can now let go of it. I wasn't thinking about anything else, was I? The zen will come now, with a clear free mind.
The threat of pain seems incongruous here at Okuyama Houkouji. Not only does the monk turn out to actually be quite cheeky, smiling constantly for the rest of my visit, but the sprawling temple complex itself is set within a beautiful forest, calm and quiet, seemingly far from the busy corridor of cities nearby that connect Tokyo and Osaka.
It feels zen-like just to wander amongst the temple's buildings, to the old wooden pagoda set amongst towering cedar trees, and past the small stone statues of child-like figures that have been decorated with red knitted hats (a Japanese tradition to care for these guardians of children and travellers).
For visitors, there are other ways to experience the life of a monk with the Rinzai sect. After the meditation, I sit down for a vegan meal known as a "shojin ryori". In each of the small dishes on the tray are delicacies made just from vegetables - various wild mountain plants, tempura, seaweed, and something designed to look and taste like eel (the local delicacy). Traditionally, a shojin ryori embraces a "rule of five", with five flavours and five colours presented with each meal. I feel like I also gobble it down in five minutes.
I've been eating a fair amount of eel over the couple of days I'm spending around Hamamatsu. The imitation here at the temple is surprisingly nice, but my favourite version is the "unagi pie", a sweet snack that resembles a long cookie... but eel flavoured. It's a symbol of Hamamatsu and you'll find it for sale around the city in elaborately decorated boxes, designed to be the perfect gift.
From gift box to music box, Hamamatsu is also known as Japan's musical city, a reputation it originally gained because it is the headquarters for several major musical instrument companies - Yamaha, Roland, and Kawai. Its key attraction is now the Museum of Musical Instruments, a large complex that has more than 1500 instruments from around the world on display, from traditional folk to the modern synthesisers that launched local manufacturers onto the global stage.
You might not realise any of this if you just went directly from Tokyo to Osaka. The bullet train between the country's two major cities actually stops in Hamamatsu, but most tourists would normally just stay on board. Hop off, though, and there's more to discover than you might expect.
First, you'll find the music - there's even a local boy band playing in the train station's forecourt to a small group of adoring fans on the afternoon I arrive.
Then you'll find the eels and the various ways the local specialty has been incorporated into the cuisine of the city, from the unagi pie to the grilled slices of an izakaya.
But, finally, with a bit of focus (and maybe a little bit of pain) you might even find some inner peace.
Michael Turtle was a guest of Hamamatsu and Lake Hamana Tourism Bureau. You can see more things to do in Hamamatsu on his Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.