For visitors, there are other ways to experience the life of a monk with the Rinzai sect. After the meditation, I sit down for a vegan meal known as a "shojin ryori". In each of the small dishes on the tray are delicacies made just from vegetables - various wild mountain plants, tempura, seaweed, and something designed to look and taste like eel (the local delicacy). Traditionally, a shojin ryori embraces a "rule of five", with five flavours and five colours presented with each meal. I feel like I also gobble it down in five minutes.