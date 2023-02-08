The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Special Magistrate Margaret Hunter retires from ACT courts

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter at a ceremonial sitting for her retirement in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It would seem a passion for justice and breeding cattle mightn't go hand-in-hand, but special magistrate Margaret Hunter is renowned for bringing some country wisdom into the courtroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.